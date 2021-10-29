Halloween safety tips

The Palmetto Poison Center is staffed by trained nurses and pharmacists who can provide treatment information when a parent needs information about Halloween safety. Additionally, the Palmetto Poison Center provides poison prevention education around the state to inform parents and youngsters not only about the dangers of household poisonings, but also outdoor exposure to poisonous agents. Services are free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To contact the Palmetto Poison Center, call 1-800-222-1222. Please visit their website at poison.sc.edu or join their page on Facebook.