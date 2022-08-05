Hall of Fame welcomes inspirational Sam Mills

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Perhaps the late Sam Mills would have been a blue-chip college recruit and high NFL draft pick had someone invented — as the 5-foot-9 linebacker memorably suggested — "a computer to measure heart."

Mills played Division III college football and was not drafted. That made his rise to stardom with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers — and his enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio — all the more remarkable.

The player nicknamed Field Mouse had the will to "keep pounding," as he'd famously say. It made him an inspiration to people facing long odds in many aspects of life, whether they were undersized football prospects or cancer patients.

"I get emotional talking about him and I always have, because the darn guy was special," said Jim Mora, who coached Mills in the USFL with the Philadelphia and Baltimore Stars, and then with the Saints. "I loved the guy."

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert was struck by how little Mills resembled an NFL player in public. Not only was Mills a bit shorter than the average guy on the street, but he wore prescription glasses and had an air of politeness and approachability.

Mills was part of New Orleans' vaunted "Dome Patrol," which included fellow Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson, as well as Vaughn Johnson and Pat Swilling, and is widely cited as one of the best four-linebacker units in NFL history.

Saints players who'd gaze downward at Mills in defensive huddles "all looked up to him," Mora said. "Maybe they felt like he was an overachiever. He wasn't. He was just that good."

Outside the Panthers' home stadium stands a statue of Mills wearing his No. 51 jersey. Mills spent the last three of his 12 NFL seasons in Carolina. In 1996, his second with the Panthers, he was named All-Pro. He also went into coaching with Carolina and was an assistant when he was diagnosed with intestinal cancer before the 2003 season.

Mills kept coaching during his treatment and made what is known as his "keep pounding" speech on the eve of the club's Super Bowl matchup with New England at the end of that season.

"When I found out I had cancer, there were two things I could do: quit or keep pounding," Mills said then. "I'm a fighter. I kept pounding. You're fighters, too. Keep pounding!"

Mills was just 45 when he died in April 2005. "Keep pounding" remains the Panthers' tag line.

In 181 NFL games, Mills made 1,265 tackles, had 23 fumble recoveries, forced 22 fumbles, had 20 1/2 sacks and intercepted 11 passes. He also was part of the first four playoff teams in New Orleans Saints history and the first in Panthers history.