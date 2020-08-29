Haley wins at Daytona after teammates crash on final lap

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Haley and his Kaulig Racing teammates had a meeting a couple of hours before the green flag at Daytona International Speedway on Friday. The topic was working together. The consensus was every man for himself at 10 laps to go.

Ross Chastain waited much longer to make his move. Chastain wrecked race leader and Kaulig teammate AJ Allmendinger on the final lap, allowing Haley to pick up a victory no one saw coming.

Chastain made a move on the inside and clipped Allmendinger, turning him sideways and collecting both Chevrolets. Austin Cindric also was involved.

Haley slipped through the smoke and took the checkered flag — his latest shocker at the superspeedway.

“I hope we get some good ratings on that one,” Chastain said. “It’s terrible to run into your teammate like that. It must be my fault.”

No doubt, and Chastain quickly realized that while watching a replay.

“I hate it, man,” said Chastain, who is trying to get a full-time ride in the premier Cup Series. “It’s not going to help me moving forward. Coming to the checkered, what am I supposed to do? Finish second?”