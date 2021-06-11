Hadley 2 shots in front of DJ at Palmetto Championship

"I definitely didn't see this coming," he said.

Why would he with his poor stretch of play?

After falling short at the Byron Nelson last month for his fifth straight missed cut, the 33-year-old from North Carolina shut things down for a while to clear his head. "Thank goodness I had three weeks off after that just to kind of completely get that behind me and just think about the future," he said.

These two rounds have jump-started Hadley's waning confidence. "Obviously, we're a long way form the winner's circle," Hadley said. "I'm so thankful to just feel that again, like I belong out here type of thing."

And he'll play the third round with someone who certainly belongs in Johnson, although the world's No. 1-ranked player has been stunningly bad the past few months.

He's gone without a top 10 in his past seven starts, a horrible run that included missed cuts at the Masters, where he was defending champion, and the PGA Championship in his home state.

Johnson said even he was thrown off course with his recent performances. "For me, it's all about the misses," he explained. "If you can keep your misses in play or on the right side of holes, it makes the game a lot easier."