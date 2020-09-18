Gutoscopy uses smart pill to collect samples

Dear Doctor: What on earth is a "gutoscopy"? We saw it on the news -- something about a pill that goes in one end and comes out the other, but it sounded more like science fiction than anything real.

Dear Reader: Your question brings us to the brave new world of what are sometimes referred to as "smart pills." These are tiny devices, small enough to be swallowed, that perform a range of functions as they move along the gastrointestinal tract. This can include the precision delivery of medication, the collection of different types of data, and keeping track of whether or not someone is taking a prescription as needed.

Certain types of smart pills are equipped with biosensors, pH and chemical sensors, or imaging capabilities. Classified as ingestible sensors, they can be used to collect information such as pressure readings, pH and temperature data. The data they gather can shed light on the workings of the stomach, small bowel and colon. Rather than an invasive procedure that requires surgery or an instrument threaded through a catheter, the patient swallows a capsule that contains the miniature sensor. The device then transmits its findings to a computer.