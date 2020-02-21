Guillain-Barre Syndrom is rare, painful disease

Dear Doctor: My brother-in-law thought he had the flu, but it turned out to be Guillain-Barre syndrome. He's now in his fifth month of an intense recovery. What can you tell me about the disease?

Dear Reader: Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disorder that affects about 1 in 100,000 people each year. It's an autoimmune disease, which means the immune system goes a bit haywire. It mistakes cells within your body as threatening invaders and sets out to destroy them. In Guillain-Barre, the immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system, which encompasses all of the nerves in the body other than the brain and spinal cord. Infection with certain viruses and bacteria is a known trigger of Guillain-Barre, and is responsible for up to two-thirds of all cases.