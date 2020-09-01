Gucci Mane named in suit over South Carolina club shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

GREENVILLE (AP) — Rappers Gucci Mane and Foogiano have been named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally shot during a concert at a South Carolina nightclub.

The administrator for the estate of Mykala Bell filed the lawsuit in Greenville County last week, The Greenville News reported Monday.

The mother of two was standing near the stage when gunfire broke out in the early hours of July 5 at Lavish Lounge where Foogiano was performing, according to the lawsuit. Security guard Clarence Sterling Johnson, 51, was also killed and eight others were injured, authorities have said.

Police charged Jarquez Kezavion Cooper, 22, in the shooting and said it appeared to be gang-related.

The lawsuit alleged that Foogiano and attendees who came with him were not patted down before they entered the club and were allowed in with "deadly weapons."

The lawsuit said Gucci Mane was "believed to be" a promoter associated with the performance, though it did not say whether he was present at the event.