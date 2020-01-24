HARTSVILLE – The Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics will host its fourth annual interactive INSIDE GSSM day on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the School’s Hartsville campus. People from all parts of the state are welcome to attend and interact with the GSSM community and explore the campus while participating in a variety of interactive demonstrations and learning experiences.

Inside GSSM was created to showcase the remarkable facets and diversity of the GSSM learning community and provide younger students and their families with the opportunity to experience GSSM.

“Now in its fourth year, INSIDE GSSM is a tradition that provides youth from around the state of SC to experience GSSM and some of the amazing Outreach that we have to offer. From there, they can imagine being a part of other GSSM STEM experiences, as well as our residential and virtual programs,” said Dr. Ershela Sims, Interim GSSM President.

Geared toward elementary and middle school students, the program gives students a chance to dive into more than 40 interactive experiences lead by GSSM instructors, students, and staff. Those attending will also be treated to musical performances, and battle bot demonstrations in the GSSM gymnasium as well as many interactive exhibits that showcase life at GSSM and the GSSM learning experience.

For more information visit www.scgssm.org/inside.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments