GSSM now accepting summer camp applications

HARTSVILLE – The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its summer camps: Summer STEM, CREATEng, GoSciTech, and iTEAMS Xtreme. Campers will be accepted on a rolling basis until May 13, 2022, or until full. Courses fill quickly. Learn more and apply online at www.scgssm.org/summer.

Summer STEM

Open to rising sixth-10th graders.

Summer STEM is GSSM’s virtual camp for rising sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th graders. Campers will learn with hands-on projects for one week while interacting with peers and instructors twice a day. Time is also spent offline working through projects, while teachers are available for help sessions throughout the day. Most of the materials needed for projects will be sent to students before camp. A wide variety of courses are offered during Summer STEM, including but are not limited to Anatomy, Anthropology, Chemistry at Home, Photography, Programming, Graphic Design, and Engineering around Town.

The cost to attend this summer camp is $180. A limited amount of need-based financial aid is available to residents of South Carolina. To apply, complete the financial aid section of the application before April 15. Need-based assistance is awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Summer STEM dates

Week 1: June 20-24

Week 2: June 27 - July 1

Week 3: July 11-15

Week 4: July 18-22

GoSciTech

Open to rising eighth-10th graders.

GoSciTech provides unmatched opportunities to explore the endless possibilities of science and technology in an interactive, residential environment. Rising eighth, ninth and 10th graders live on GSSM’s campus for one week and experience an entire camp devoted to their favorite subject. All camps are led by college, university, GSSM professors, and other professionals in their respective fields. A wide variety of courses are offered during the three weeks of GoSciTech, such as Astrophysics, Electronics in our World, Engineering a Better Tomorrow, Photography and Pre-Med, along with many more.

Tuition for each camp week costs between $830 and $1130, depending on the class. Students can attend for one week or choose to attend for up to three weeks. Need-based financial aid is available on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply for financial aid, complete the financial aid section of the application before April 15.

GoSciTech dates

Week 1: June 12-17

Week 2: June 19-24

Week 3: June 26 - July 1

CREATEng

Open to rising seventh - ninth graders in South Carolina.

CREATEng is GSSM’s one-of-a-kind engineering and design thinking day camp for rising seventh, eighth and ninth graders. CREATEng students will interact with guest speakers and experience Engineering in Action by participating in a field trip at a local company.

Have you ever wanted to explore space or wondered how engineers make space exploration possible? Then join us to learn about Robotic Rovers and Weather Satellites! Using the Destination SPACE, Inc. curriculum, you will be introduced to weather, climatology, space weather, and satellite science and engineering. You will build, test, and program mobile Robotic Rovers and Weather Stations and then analyze and report the data collected. Camp participants will also learn how to launch the Weather Station they build on a tethered weather balloon or a model rocket. No prior knowledge or experience in these fields is required to participate. For more information, visit the Destination SPACE, Inc. website.

CREATEng students will interact with guest speakers who are engineers and go on a virtual field trip to a local company to see engineering in action.

The CREATEng summer camp fee is $230. South Carolina families interested in applying for financial aid may do so within the CREATEng online application. A limited amount of financial aid is available and is awarded using a need-based formula. The financial aid section within the online application must be completed to be considered for assistance.

CREATEng dates and locations

Charleston: June 27-30, Palmetto Scholars Academy

Darlington: July 11-14, GSSM

Greenville: June 27-30, Sterling at Charles Towne Center

Lexington: June 20-23, Lexington Technology Center

York: TBD

iTEAMS Xtreme

Open to rising sixth - eighth graders in South Carolina.

iTEAMS Xtreme is GSSM's distinguished technology day camp for rising sixth, seventh and eighth graders. Students can sharpen their technology and coding skills this summer through one of three tracks:

1. Smart Bots: Have you ever wondered how self-driving vehicles work? Or how can cars automatically brake to avoid an accident? In this course, you will explore the world of Automation Technology + Robotics using the mBot and solve programming challenges centered on the principles of automation technology found in the world around us.

2. Robotics: Have you ever wondered how robots operate? Have you ever wanted to learn how to code? In this course, you will explore the world of computational thinking and microcontrollers using the mBot. You will learn how to program your very own micro-controlled robot and pit it against other students' robots in competitions such as Maze Runner and Robot Wars.

3. Game Design: Do you like to play video games? Have you ever wanted to create your own video games? In this course, you will explore the world of game design as you create and play 2D and 3D multiplatform games in camp-wide competitions.

The iTEAMS Xtreme summer camp fee is $230. South Carolina families interested in applying for financial aid may do so within the iTEAMS online application. A limited amount of financial aid money is available and is awarded using a need-based formula. The financial aid section within the online application must be completed to be considered for aid.

iTEAMS dates and locations

Charleston: June 20-23, Palmetto Scholars Academy

Darlington: July 18-21, GSSM

Georgetown: July 11-14, Georgetown Middle School

Greenville: June 20-23, Sterling at Charles Townes Center

Horry: July 11-14, Conway High School

Orangeburg: June 27-30, William J. Clark Middle School

Learn more and apply online at http://www.scgssm.org/summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0