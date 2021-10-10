GSSM now accepting applications

HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its residential, virtual, and STEM Foundations programs. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org.
GSSM is South Carolina’s only two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. GSSM also offers high-caliber courses in economics and the humanities and celebrates an impressive faculty, 90 percent of whom hold PhDs.
GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, high school sophomores (inquire about exceptions), and have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including Geometry, Algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course, and a lab science course.
Applications are also open for STEM Foundations: GSSM’s Online Diploma Program. STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home. Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Utilizing a cohort model, courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom. Students admitted to this program will begin their junior year in fall 2022 and graduate in spring 2024.
Applications will open Nov. 1 for Accelerate and TEAM UP, our two virtual engineering programs in partnership with a select few school districts. Accelerate provides students with intensive coursework, innovative learning experiences, and team-building activities that expose them to areas of study within various engineering fields.
Accelerate and TEAM UP classes are live and presented virtually through computer and audio/visual equipment, allowing students to remain in their home high schools and still have access to the high-quality education for which GSSM is known. Accelerate and TEAM UP applicants should be current South Carolina residents, enrolled in 9th grade, and attend high school in one of GSSM’s participating partner districts.
For more information about GSSM’s programs, visit www.scgssm.org or contact the Office of Admissions at admissions@gssm.k12.sc.us or 843-383-3901 x 3963.