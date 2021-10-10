GSSM now accepting applications

HARTSVILLE — The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science + Mathematics (GSSM) is now accepting applications for its residential, virtual, and STEM Foundations programs. Online applications are available at www.scgssm.org.

GSSM is South Carolina’s only two-year, public, residential high school dedicated to the advanced study of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. GSSM also offers high-caliber courses in economics and the humanities and celebrates an impressive faculty, 90 percent of whom hold PhDs.

GSSM residential applicants should be current South Carolina residents, high school sophomores (inquire about exceptions), and have at least 10.5 high school credits before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, including Geometry, Algebra I and II, English I and II, a social studies course, and a lab science course.

Applications are also open for STEM Foundations: GSSM’s Online Diploma Program. STEM Foundations combines the excellence of a GSSM education with the convenience of learning from home. Created for rising juniors in the state of South Carolina, STEM Foundations is an online school with a high-level STEM-focused curriculum. Utilizing a cohort model, courses meet synchronously and are taught online using Zoom. Students admitted to this program will begin their junior year in fall 2022 and graduate in spring 2024.