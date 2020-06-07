GSSM honors its Class of 2020

HARTSVILLE ─ One hundred twenty-six students graduated from the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Darlington International Raceway in Darlington.
The 126 students who comprise the GSSM Class of 2020 hail from 31 different South Carolina counties and 66 high schools. Graduates will attend a variety of public and private colleges and universities across the country, including Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, College of William & Mary, Colorado School of Mines, Davidson College, DePaul University, Duke University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Emory University, Georgetown University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, New York University, Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, Scripps College, Sewanee: The University of the South, Stanford University, The University of Arizona, Tulane University of Louisiana, United States Naval Academy, University of Alabama in Huntsville, University of California-Berkeley, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Kentucky, University of Massachusetts-Lowell, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of Notre Dame, University of Oregon, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest University, Washington and Lee University, and Yale University.
64 percent of the graduates will remain in state to pursue their undergraduate degrees, enrolling in the following SC institutions: Clemson University, Coastal Carolina University, College of Charleston, Lander University, University of South Carolina-Columbia, and Wofford College.
This year’s graduates include recipients of large institutional merit-based scholarships, including a USC Carolina Scholar, College of Charleston Colonial Scholar, Gates Scholarship, Hollingsworth Scholar at Furman University, and Johnson Scholarship at Washington & Lee University. In total the Class of 2020 received more than $12 million dollars in scholarship offers.
“This is quite an accomplishment for these young men and women in the face of what we are experiencing in our country today. They have worked very hard over the past two years and I look forward to seeing how they overcome some of the world’s most significant issues in the future”, said Dr. Ershela Sims, Interim President.
