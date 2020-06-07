GSSM honors its Class of 2020

The 126 students who comprise the GSSM Class of 2020 hail from 31 different South Carolina counties and 66 high schools. Graduates will attend a variety of public and private colleges and universities across the country, including Carnegie Mellon University, Case Western Reserve University, College of William & Mary, Colorado School of Mines, Davidson College, DePaul University, Duke University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Emory University, Georgetown University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Marquette University, Milwaukee School of Engineering, New York University, Northeastern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, Scripps College, Sewanee: The University of the South, Stanford University, The University of Arizona, Tulane University of Louisiana, United States Naval Academy, University of Alabama in Huntsville, University of California-Berkeley, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Kentucky, University of Massachusetts-Lowell, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of Notre Dame, University of Oregon, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest University, Washington and Lee University, and Yale University.