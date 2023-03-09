NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA will tip off ESPN’s coverage of the league’s 27th season when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19 — opening night. Griner missed all of last season after being arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges in February 2022. She was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December. The Mercury’s home opener two days after the opener will also be broadcast nationally as one of 25 regular-season games that ESPN will show on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The New York Liberty, who added former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, as well as Courtney Vandersloot, this offseason will be on national television nine times. Defending champion Las Vegas will appear seven times.