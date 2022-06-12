Griffith earns Hampton Wildlife Fund scholarship

COLUMBIA — The Harry Hampton Memorial Wildlife Fund on May 31 named the recipients of $24,000 in scholarship funds for the 2022-2023 school year. The Hampton Wildlife Fund annually awards scholarships to graduating South Carolina high school students attending in-state colleges, universities and technical schools.

Scholarships are awarded to students majoring in wildlife, fisheries, forestry, biology, zoology, marine science, environmental science or related fields. Awards are also given to those planning to study criminal justice fields and journalism.

Public education of wildlife and marine resources management and conservation is a major thrust of the fund’s purpose. Since 1995, The Hampton Wildlife Fund has awarded $653,800 in scholarships to South Carolina students.

Ten more scholarships were awarded in 2022.

One local scholarship winner was Kierstin M. Griffith of Cope. Griffith was awarded the Wallace F. Pate Natural Resources Scholarship, a $2,500 award, funded by the S.C. Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series. Griffith is planning on attending USC-Beaufort.

The Hampton Wildlife Fund is a private, nonprofit corporation which partners with SCDNR for the promotion of natural resources and natural resource education, which benefits the conservation of wildlife, marine and other resources in South Carolina. Funds are obtained solely through private donations and special promotional projects and fundraising events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0