Grieving employee's time is up

DEAR HARRIETTE: Dealing with grief is different for everyone, and there is no telling how long someone will grieve. I want to respect that in every way, but my employee, a young adult who has lost her mother, has been out of work for two months now. I understand her situation. She is about 20 years old, and it was just her and her mother. I am sure she is drowning in the unknown of what to do next.

As a business owner, I am in unknown territory as well here. She is a great employee. I do not want to lose her, but after all this time, she still has not agreed to come back to work. I need help. She received some bereavement pay, but I cannot afford to bring someone else in and also keep her. What's the best approach to telling her she needs to come back to work or resign? -- A Boss Who Cares

DEAR A BOSS WHO CARES: You have extended your kindness to this employee above and beyond the norm. While bereavement leave is not required of a company, the standard amount of time that an employee is given paid leave is up to three business days after a family member's death. Unpaid leave rarely runs longer than a week. Two months is extremely generous.