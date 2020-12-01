Grief over loss of loved one lingers

DEAR HARRIETTE: The worst part about death is that it's permanent. It happens with no warning, and you just don't know when it'll happen. Heaven has no visiting hours. Losing someone who you are used to seeing every day is tough.
Watching my grandma take her last breath hasn't been easy for me. Trying to grasp that she's gone is so hard. One moment I can be fine, but a certain song, phrase or anything that reminds me of her hits home sometimes.
What are ways you think I can overcome some of these challenges I face with coping, besides doctors wanting to put you on a prescription, as they call it depression? I know I'm not ill and don't want medication, but I am definitely becoming and behaving as someone I don't recognize anymore. -- Filled With Loss
DEAR FILLED WITH LOSS: First, I am so sorry for your loss.
Grief comes in waves for many people and can last longer than you might imagine. Be patient with yourself. And seek out more help. Go to a grief counselor who can help you sort through your feelings and reach a healthy state of mind.
You may consider joining a grief group where you are part of a small group of people who are going through similar experiences. Sometimes hearing other people's stories can be helpful in processing your own.
Pay attention to how you are managing, and listen to the medical professionals. If your behavior continues to reflect someone that you don't recognize anymore, you may want to revisit the idea of medication. There is no shame in taking medication for depression if you need it. Be gentle with yourself.
DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has health issues and needed family members to be tested to be able to donate blood. Through sorting out our family members' blood types, I found out that I was adopted. My mother had no intention of telling me about the adoption. But with my son's health, she knew there would be a chance that she wouldn't be a match.
I feel completely betrayed after all these years. I love my parents and my family, but I am considering looking into who my birth parents are because it may reveal some background into my son's health. I have no idea of where to start the search for my birth parents. I need some guidance in this journey. -- Rebirth
DEAR REBIRTH: Some families who adopt children are uncomfortable with how and when to share the news with their children. It's challenging for many parents to tell this part of the story.
It is likely, though, that your parents know the name of the agency they used to adopt you. Chances are they should still have the paperwork. Ask for their help.
