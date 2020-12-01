Grief over loss of loved one lingers

Pay attention to how you are managing, and listen to the medical professionals. If your behavior continues to reflect someone that you don't recognize anymore, you may want to revisit the idea of medication. There is no shame in taking medication for depression if you need it. Be gentle with yourself.

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son has health issues and needed family members to be tested to be able to donate blood. Through sorting out our family members' blood types, I found out that I was adopted. My mother had no intention of telling me about the adoption. But with my son's health, she knew there would be a chance that she wouldn't be a match.

I feel completely betrayed after all these years. I love my parents and my family, but I am considering looking into who my birth parents are because it may reveal some background into my son's health. I have no idea of where to start the search for my birth parents. I need some guidance in this journey. -- Rebirth

DEAR REBIRTH: Some families who adopt children are uncomfortable with how and when to share the news with their children. It's challenging for many parents to tell this part of the story.

It is likely, though, that your parents know the name of the agency they used to adopt you. Chances are they should still have the paperwork. Ask for their help.

