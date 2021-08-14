Greaser, Piot reach championship match of US Amateur

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Austin Greaser never had so much riding on the outcome of one match, and it was hard to ignore as he worked his way through hundreds of spectators walking alongside him, in front of him and behind him down the first hole at Oakmont on Saturday at the U.S. Amateur.

With two unlikely par saves at the start and a flawless four-hole stretch in the middle, Greaser handled all the stress and attention as if he had been there before.

Greaser capped off his big run with a driver that carried some 320 yards and onto the 14th green for a two-putt birdie, sending him to a 2-and-1 victory over Travis Vick and a spot in the championship match against James Piot.

"I've never had to maneuver through a crowd. I've never experienced anything like that," Greaser said. "I think I was nervous from start to finish today, most nervous I've ever been. It's a new atmosphere for me. ... But I don't think I'm ever going to feel not nervous when you've got this much on the line."

Greaser and Piot, who also had a big run in his 4-and-3 victory over Nick Grabelcik, earned spots in the Masters and U.S. Open by reaching the 36-hole championship match. The winner Sunday also gets into the 150th British Open at St. Andrews.