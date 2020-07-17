Graves' disease causes hyperthyroidism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Doctor: I saw my doctor because my heart was beating funny and I was losing weight even though I wasn't dieting. She did a blood test, and it turns out to be Graves' disease. Why did I get that? Is there a cure?

Dear Reader: When someone has Graves' disease, it means a malfunction of their immune system has caused their thyroid gland to become too active. Known as hyperthyroidism, it's a condition that causes the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Since these hormones play an important regulatory role in many parts of the body, the symptoms of Graves' disease can be quite varied.

The thyroid is part of the collection of glands located throughout the body known as the endocrine system. Their job is to produce hormones, which are chemical messengers. They regulate bodily processes such as metabolism, sleep, mood, growth and development, reproduction, tissue function and sexual function, to name just a few.