Gratitude lacking

Dear Annie: I would like to use you as a sounding board, hoping that my children and old-enough grandchildren might read this and see themselves in the paper.

I have a problem that I'm sure other adults with grown children and grandchildren have when it comes to birthdays, anniversaries, etc. I always make sure that the above-mentioned relatives have presents and cards on their special days. But when it comes to my husband's and my anniversary and birthdays, we get nothing from them.

Heaven forbid that I don't send at least a card their way for every occasion. If I don't send a card for my grandchild, for example, I get a nasty phone call from my daughter, who asks whether I forgot her son's birthday.

I am going to try to start doing the same, calling to ask whether they forgot my birthday or my husband's birthday. I guess I was brought up differently than I raised them. -- Upset in Florida

Dear Upset: So many people's manners seem to be going downhill in this department. Just take a look at the previous letter.

I certainly sympathize with you and all the other grandparents, aunts and uncles who consistently show thoughtfulness that younger relatives rarely reflect back. That said, have you tried telling your children you feel this way? They might be all grown up, but there are still lessons you can teach them -- such as how no one likes feeling taken for granted, not even parents. And if they don't take that lesson from you, I guarantee they'll learn it firsthand one day.

