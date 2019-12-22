{{featured_button_text}}
GRAND AMERICAN

The 55th Grand American Coon Hunt is scheduled for Jan. 3-5, 2020.

 T&D FILE PHOTO BY T&D CORRESPONDENT DONNY KNIGHT

The event that began with a few local hunters 55 years ago has developed into a major event with approximately 40,000 people converging at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds in early January each year.

Often viewed as the kickoff to the UKC coonhound events calendar, the Grand American is the first major event of the year. Presented by American Cooner magazine, the Grand American is a nationally known event that features skilled hounds from all over the country. The coonhound community offers this family-friendly event where attendees can shop a variety of vendors, catch up with old friends, and make new ones.

On Jan. 2, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Coon Fest will be held. The event will be free to all early arrivals and will feature food, country music, entertainment and door prizes.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, and will include welcome statements from Grand American President David McKee and Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Daryl Cate.

Dog breeders bring along their very best to tempt hunters in search of a hunting dog or individuals in search of a pet. Hunters bring their prize-winning coon dogs to compete with hopes of winning the coveted title of “Grand Champion.”

The event also features a bench show and various contests. In the bench show, dogs are classed by age and judged by sex, breed, conformation, color and stance. After Saturday's Bench Show, there will be a UKC licensed Youth Bench Show.

Entries begin to come in early since only a limited number can be accepted for the hunt. The hunt has the reputation of being a top field trial for coon dogs and is a qualifying event for the World Coon Hunt, which is sponsored by the American Kennel Club.

For more information, please call the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce at 803-534-6821 or email grandamericancha@gmail.com.

