GRAND AMERICAN: Cameron hunter and Big Lee are champs

It was a big win for Big Lee.

After advancing to the Grand American Final Four Sunday morning, Cameron's Chris Harley and his dog Big Lee were able to overcome an early mistake to win the Grand American Coon Hunt held in Orangeburg over the weekend.

"I just can't explain the feeling," Harley said. "It was a feeling of relief, a feeling of accomplishment, it really is a dream come true."

Harley said he had a busy Sunday with phone calls, e-mails, social media and friends and neighbors stopping by the house to congratulate him on the win.

"We have a strong community of hunters in this area, and there's has been a lot of support," Harley said. "A lot of people don't think about about coon hunting until the Grand American, but I think about it year-round."

Harley started the weekend strong by posting the high score among cast winners Friday night. Saturday, he was able to win his second cast and qualify for the final hunt, but not before overcoming an early mistake.

"The first tree we hit was a minus, so we were in the hole from the start," Harley said of Saturday's hunt. "(Big Lee) was able to tree two coons back-to-back, which allowed us to pull ahead. After he got another one I knew we were back in the game."

Harley finished 11th overall in the second hunt, but said he was confident going into the final round.

"There were some nerves, but I knew what I had on the end of the leash," Harley said.

Harley and Big Lee had to overcome another early deficit, but were able to do just enough to bring home the championship.

"The other dogs made some mistakes, and (Big Lee) and I were able to avoid some of those mistakes," Harley said. "A lot of things have to go right, but right now there's a sense of fulfillment. You put in the work and the time and now you have something to show for it."

Another local hunter, Robert Crosby of Bamberg, also advanced to the Final Four. He and his dog Easy finished fourth overall in the event. Crosby finished second in total points among cast winners Friday night and was able to win his cast Saturday and earn enough points despite being out of the Top 20.

This year's entire Final Four was made of hunters from the Palmetto State. Saluda's Ashley Rankin and dog Mako ended up in second place after finishing fifth overall on Friday and seventh overall on Saturday. Evan White and dog Jackpot came from Patrick. White finished 15th overall in the Friday hunt and second overall on Saturday.

After Friday's hunt, Harley recalled all of his trips to the Grand American, which started as a young teen in the late ‘90s. Now, with his two young children by his side, he will able to share with them this championship from an event that means so much to him.

"I was looking at the first-place picture and saw so many of my childhood friends, and their kids, along with my family," Harley said. "Now, I have a great story to tell my kids about winning the Grand American."

Top Winners from Saturday Night

1st Place: Hunter Tyner and dog Waylon

2nd Place: Evan White and dog Jackpot

3rd Place: Jeremy Jarred and dog Shine

Final Four and Order of FinIsh

1st Overall: Chris Harley and dog Big Lee

2nd Overall: Ashley Rankin and dog Mako

3rd Overall: Evan White and Jackpot

4th Overall: Robert Crosby and dog Easy