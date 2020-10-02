Graham, Harrison to meet in 1st debate

“That is my job, and I believe that I am doing what the people of South Carolina want me to do in this regard,” Graham said.

Harrison, an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has said he felt Graham’s obligations in Washington could work to his own benefit as he stumps in South Carolina, having the state to himself during much of the campaign’s remaining weeks.

“We will get an opportunity to really have a conversation with the people here in South Carolina, while he’s off doing what he likes doing, which is being in the limelight,” Harrison said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “I relish the opportunity to have the space to myself.”

Graham and Harrison’s first debate also comes as the campaigns boast raising more than $30 million apiece throughout the race, and two recent surveys show the candidates in a dead heat. Two back-to-back Quinnipiac University polls have marked the candidates with matched support among likely voters. On Thursday, Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe -- whose name has not been included in polling - announced he was throwing his support behind Graham, although how much that could boost Graham is unclear, as his name will still be on ballots.