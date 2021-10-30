Gragson backs promise to win way into Xfinity championship

Nemechek still advanced, but drivers up and down the grid complained about lousy on-track etiquette and amateur racing.

In the Xfinity Series, the third round of the playoffs had been a wildcard with all four slots open at Martinsville. AJ Allmendinger, Cindric clinched on points at the end of the second stage and Daniel Hemric was the fourth driver to qualify with Gragson for the final.

Justin Haley was eliminated with a brake fire then Gragson, who said he'd do anything to win, spun leader Ty Gibbs to take control of the race. Title contender Harrison Burton was eliminated when he couldn't avoid hitting Gibbs' stalled car.

But Hemric wasn't done and took the lead from Gragson with 19 laps to go. Hemric was strong enough to pull away toward the first win of his career — but a caution with six laps remaining sent the race to overtime.

Hemric picked his starting lane as the leader and chose the bottom line. Gragson said he wanted to be on the front row, too.

They were side-by-side and Gragson timed his move perfectly to clear ahead of Hemric and claim the lead.

Another caution set up a second overtime and Gragson this time took the inside lane as the leader. But instead of taking the outside line alongside the leader, Hemrick chose to start in the second row behind Gragson. The decision failed when Gragson drove away to the win.

