Andrew Jackson Academy will hold its commencement exercises May 21-22 in the AJA gym.

The baccalaureate service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The guest speaker will be Pastor Shawn Hanks of Colston Branch Baptist Church.

Graduation will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, May 22, in the gym.

Valedictorian for the class of 2023 is Sarah Elizabeth Williams. Salutatorian is McKenzie Taylor Beard.

The guest speaker will be Cassidy Hall Kemp, valedictorian of the class of 2015.