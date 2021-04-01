Grad's family urges getting degree

DEAR HARRIETTE: I can't get over the feeling that I wasted my time and money in college. I graduated three years ago, and I haven't worked in my field or gotten even remotely close to it. My family is urging me to go and get my master's, but I don't want to waste even more of my time in school. Do you think it would be worth it to get my master's? -- Sick of School

DEAR SICK OF SCHOOL: Without knowing your field of interest, I do not know if a master's degree would be necessary for you. I can say that there are plenty of professional fields that now require a master's in order for a candidate to be taken seriously.

Research your field of interest to learn what the job requirements are. Sadly, countless recent college graduates cannot find jobs in their fields -- or at all -- because entry-level jobs are at a premium and the economy is currently fragile. I pray that this changes over time, but the reality is that our world has changed dramatically since the pandemic struck.

I recommend that you create a vision board. Envision your future and what you want to make of yourself. Then plot a course to get there. Education is one route, but you may also consider entrepreneurship, apprenticeship or shifting your field of interest.