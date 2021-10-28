Gov proposes $500M in rural infrastructure improvements

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster was joined recently by the South Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA), Municipal Association of South Carolina, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and members of the General Assembly to make a major rural infrastructure proposal that would provide $500 million in American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds to revitalize South Carolina's water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure. The proposal would modernize rural water systems statewide, providing safe drinking water and the infrastructure needed for economic development in our rural communities.

"In rural South Carolina – water and sewer are key to life. The right water and sewer systems in a county can transform a tax base, creating jobs, good schools, and a vibrant community," said McMaster. "With this investment of $500 million into rural water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure, we can ensure that South Carolina will have the workforce, the infrastructure and the quality of life necessary to compete nationally and globally for jobs and investment – for generations to come."

Under the proposal, the RIA will administer the $500 million in funding based on the following priorities: