GOP revels in Atlanta World Series after All-Star Game move

Teri Anulewicz, a Democrat in the Georgia state House whose district includes Truist Park, said Republicans "are continuing to try to stoke division."

"I have such dismay that leading Republicans have decided to exploit this moment of joy and the success of the Atlanta Braves and try to turn it into a talking point about the All-Star Game" Anulewicz said.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he made the decision to move the All-Star events after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd last year, and that the league opposed restrictions to the ballot box. Tuesday in Houston, Manfred told reporters that the Braves "earned their right" to be in the series.

"We always have tried to be apolitical," Manfred said, citing a diverse fan base. "Obviously, there was a notable exception this year. I think our desire is to try to avoid another exception to that general rule."

Opponents blamed relocating the All-Star Game for hefty economic losses, but many economists question the figures that were thrown around, most commonly $100 million.