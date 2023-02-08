Clyburn cites re-election bid

Rep. James Clyburn , D-S.C., said he believes President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday was the start of his 2024 re-election bid, The Hill is reporting.

Clyburn, the House assistant Democratic leader and former House Democratic whip, said in an interview on “CNN This Morning” that he thought the speech was the “best effort” he has seen from Biden in a “long, long time.”

“Let’s finish the job,” Clyburn said, referencing a line in Biden’s speech. “I thought that was a great refrain, and I do believe he’s laid a tremendous foundation for doing that, and I think the American people are going to respond very positively.”

Clyburn said the way someone responds to hecklers while speaking demonstrates “what kind of person you are.”

“And I saw in him last night the kind of maturity that the American people would like to see in a president,” he said.

Wilson sees failure

S.C 2nd District Republican Congressman Joe Wilson said President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address highlighted failures.

“The failed policies of Biden and the Democrats have not only caused families distress in their pocketbooks but have also endangered the safety of all American families at home and abroad," Wilson said in a press release.

“Since Biden came into office, inflation has reached a 40-year high, causing South Carolina families to pay over 15% more for items compared to 2021, devastating jobs. Additionally, during this time, over 4.5 million illegal aliens have crossed the Southern border, including over 100 names of those on the Terrorist Watchlist, putting families at risk; a botched departure from Afghanistan resulted in the murder of 13 American service members; and, just last week, the national security of the country was unnecessarily exposed by a Chinese spy balloon."

“The American people wanted change, and, as a result, elected a House Republican majority. Under this new leadership, my colleagues and I are committed to making decisions based on fiscal sanity, to adopting effective border enforcement strategies, to defending America with peace through strength, and to restoring confidence that the government is working for the people."