GOLF ROUNDUP

Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead

CROMWELL, Conn. — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship.

Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh.

McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin.

Poston had five straight birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk's record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston parred the first six holes on front nine and birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to cap a bogey-free round.

Xander Schauffele and Martin Laird were a stroke back.

Haas beats his age, shares lead

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jay Haas has been shooting his age or better for the last three years, just never on a stage quite like Thursday in the U.S. Senior Open.

Haas steadied himself from an up-and-down start at soggy Saucon Valley and played much younger than his 68 years down the stretch, posting a 4-under 67 to share the lead with Mark Hensby after the opening round.

Haas became the fifth player in U.S. Senior Open history to shoot his age, joining Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Harold McSpaden and Jerry Barber, who did it nine times. Barber was the oldest first-time winner of a major in the 1961 PGA Championship.

“That's a pretty good score to break (your age) on a course like this,” said Haas, who had shot his age six previous times on the PGA Tour Champions, but never in a major.

Haas and Hensby were a shot ahead of Steve Stricker, Rocco Mediate, Paul Broadhurst and Tim Petrovic. Even with the rain that pounded Saucon Valley in the morning and left green receptive even when it relented, only 11 players managed to break par.

Chun holds 5-shot lead at Women's PGA

BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun is alone atop the Women's PGA Championship following a sensational start.

In fact, no player has ever been further ahead after 18 holes at a women's major.

Chun breezed to an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a five-stroke advantage after the first round at Congressional. While most of the field slogged through the day on the wet Blue Course, Chun birdied seven of eight holes during one stretch. She was seven shots ahead when she finished her round and ended up tying a record for the largest 18-hole lead at a major.

Mickey Wright led this tournament by five after the first round in 1961.

"I don't know what golf course In Gee is playing," defending champion Nelly Korda said after finishing her round of 71.

