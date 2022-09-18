GOLF NOTEBOOK

Cameron Smith wins LIV event

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith has his first LIV Golf trophy. He also has $4 million for winning the LIV Golf Invitational-Chicago.

Smith wasn't seriously challenged for much of the third and final round. He started with a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson. Peter Uihlein made a run at time.

Smith shot 69 and won by three over Johnson and Uihlein.

Johnson made a birdie on the last hole and his team won for the fourth consecutive time. That pushes Johnson's earnings to over $12 million in the five LIV Golf events he has played since early June.

Homa chips in for win

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa chipped in from nearly 33 feet for birdie on the closing hole, then watched as Danny Willett shockingly three-putted from inside 4 feet to give Homa his second straight title at the Fortinet Championship. Homa high-fived his caddie when his ball hit the flagstick and dropped. His previous shot from a nearby bunker came up short of the green at the par-5 18th hole. Willett, meanwhile, had a one-shot lead at the rain-soaked PGA Tour season opener and stuffed his third shot to 3 feet, 7 inches. He rammed his first putt 4 feet, 8 inches by, then missed the comebacker to hand Homa his fifth victory on tour.

MacIntyre takes Italian Open

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Bob MacIntyre might have just played his way onto Europe’s Ryder Cup team. The Scottish lefty beat U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick on the first hole of a playoff to win the Italian Open on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host next year’s event against the United States. MacIntyre says making the team is his “only goal" for the year ahead. It was only the second victory of the 26-year-old MacIntyre’s career but it came against a quality field that included European tour leader Rory McIlroy. McIlroy finished fourth after hitting his tee shot on the drivable 16th into the water.