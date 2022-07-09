GOLF NOTEBOOK

Schauffele in position for win

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Xander Schauffele played all the right bounces and made all the key putts until the final two holes Saturday in the Scottish Open and then felt as though he had to settle for a two-shot lead.

Right when he was starting to pull away from the field, Schauffele closed with a pair of bogeys at The Renaissance Club that made it difficult to appreciate an otherwise stellar round. He matched the low score of the windy day with a 4-under 66.

And then he headed straight to the range.

Schauffele was at 7-under 203, two ahead of Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain, who had a 67 and boosted his hopes of getting one of three spots into the British Open next week at St. Andrews.

Jordan Spieth had two eagles on the back nine, one of them with a lob wedge from just over 100 yards on the 15th hole, and had a 66 that put him right in the mix. Spieth was three shots behind in a group that included fellow Texan Ryan Palmer.

Cameron Tringale has been sliding since he opened with a 61 in relatively benign conditions along the Firth of Forth. He went from a three-shot lead to a five-shot deficit. Tringale had an eagle on the third hole and nothing but pars and bogeys the rest of the way for a 74.

McGreevy leads Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Max McGreevy completed a 9-under 63 on Saturday to share the second-round lead and had a one-stroke advantage when darkness suspended third-round play in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Much of the field began the third round in the evening in sunny conditions after heavy showers hit Keene Trace for the second consecutive day. More than 2 1/2 inches of rain over two hours delayed play for nearly 5 1/2 hours, with bare-footed grounds crew using buckets to clear water from bunkers.

McGreevy and Matti Schmid, a former University of Louisville player, each shot 63 and were at 16-under 128 after the completion of the second round — a stroke ahead of first-round leader Adam Svensson.

Those three were among the last to tee off and completed three holes. McGreevy opened with a birdie, Svensson birdied the par-3 second hole and Schmid was even after a bogey on the second hole.

Ricardo Gouveia carded a 7-under 65 in the second round for a 15-under 129 total and was even through three holes.

Sean O'Hair, Kevin Streelman and Trey Mullinax were each at 14 under, with O'Hair and Streelman completing four holes.