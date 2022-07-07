GOLF NOTEBOOK: Tringale off to record start with 61 to lead Scottish Open

Tringale off to record start with 61 to lead Scottish Open

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Cameron Tringale has played 331 times on the PGA Tour without winning. His career-best round of 9-under 61 might help him change that at a tournament run by the European tour.

Tringale ran off six straight birdies to start the back nine at The Renaissance Club on Thursday and had a three-shot lead in the Scottish Open, the first European event co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour.

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland saw work with putting coach Phil Kenyon pay off in his round of 64, the only one close to Tringale.

And it was relatively benign, at least for Tringale. That wasn't the case Thursday afternoon, when the average score was more than three shots higher.

Flags were crackling in 30 mph gusts that felt even stronger along the shores of the North Sea, conditions best described by the clubs that were used.

Some players barely reached the fairway on the par-5 16th, if they did.

Patrick Cantlay had 231 yards for his second shot on the 483-yard closing hole. He hit 3-wood, and even that wasn't enough. Cantlay did well to close with three straight pars, which were at a premium. He had a hard-earned 70.

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick opened with 71, while PGA champion Justin Thomas held on as long as he could. Thomas bogeyed three of his last five holes for a 73.

The low score from the afternoon was Kurt Kitayama at 66, and only five other players who faced the afternoon wind managed to break par.

Svensson holds 1st-round lead at Barbasol

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead Thursday in the PGA Tour's Barbasol Championship.

Playing through temperatures in the 90s at Keene Trace, the Canadian eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead.

Ricardo Gouveia of Portugal and Robin Roussel of France each shot 64.

The Barbasol Championship is the European tour's first co-sanctioned event in the U.S. and features 50 players from the European tour among 156 competitors. The winner will get the final spot next week in the British Open at St. Andrews.

Gouveia is making his second PGA Tour start.

"It was a great round, really solid off the tee, hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens, holed some good putts," said Gouveia, who overcame a back issue that forced him to withdraw from the pro-am Wednesday. "Just a very solid round.

Roussel eagled the par-5 11th in a bogey-free round that included six birdies.

Trey Mullinax was at 65 with Matti Schmid, Camilo Villegas, Max McGreevy, Michael Kim, David Skinns, Mark Hubbard and Bo Van Pelt.