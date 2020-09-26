Going the extra mile: Pink Ribbon Committee replaces luncheon with virtual 5K event

The coronavirus has sidelined the Regional Medical Center Foundation’s plans to hold what would have been its 16th Pink Ribbon Luncheon in the fight against breast cancer this year, but there are still plans to make pink lemonade from the lemons handed down by the pandemic.
RMC is continuing to inspire and educate women battling breast cancer, the second most common cause of cancer-related death in South Carolina and the nation.
Instead of a luncheon this year, the Foundation will hold its 2020 Pink Ribbon Virtual 5K during the month of October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“It’s obviously with a heavy heart that we can’t do the luncheon because it’s something the ladies of the community really looked forward to, but we also have to keep in mind that many of those ladies who attend are breast cancer survivors, or actually battling the disease. We just could not put people at risk,” RMC Foundation Executive Director Margaret Frierson said.
“We tried to configure it 100 different ways and just kept coming back to having to do something virtual,” she said.
Frierson said the she is hopeful that the community will accept the foundation’s challenge to go beyond the traditional 5-K benefit run which has run in conjunction with the luncheon for the past two years.
“What we’re encouraging folks to do is to get outside, get active and do something to benefit breast cancer patients. This is just not reserved for Orangeburg. You can invite your family from other parts of the state and other parts of the country. It gets a little friendly competition going,” Frierson said.
This year’s virtual event will involve individuals and/or teams registering at www.runsignup.com to not just run, but walk, cycle or use a combination of all three exercises.
Individuals can also make an online donation on the website.
Early registration ends Wednesday, Sept. 30. Individuals will pay $30 for early registration and $35 for late registration. Teams will pay an early registration fee of $25 per person and a late registration fee of $30 per person. RMC employees can register for $20, but must contact the RMC Foundation office for a discount code.
The foundation wants individuals to indicate whether they are survivors when registering.
Registrants will receive an event t-shirt and a custom 5-K face mask. Shirt sizes will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis; however, shirts and masks cannot be guaranteed for individuals registering after Oct. 15.
Once registered, individuals or teams of no less than five but no more than 10 members will return to the website every Saturday in October to log their distance for the week. Individuals are even welcome to register their canine companions and log their distance.
Only the distance of registered participants can be logged, and the foundation is relying on the honor system to determine prize winners. Winners will receive free registration for the foundation’s 2021 5-K Benefit Run, a custom Pink Ribbon 5-K hat and a $10 gift card to either Chick-fil-A, Sonic or Starbucks.
“Registrants are going to go in and sign up. Every week, you’re going to get an email that’s going to say, ‘Remember, log your miles. How many did you walk, run or bike?’ Then you’ll have a cumulative total at the end of the month,” Frierson said.
Award categories for this year’s event include: top female walker; top female runner; top female cyclist; top female combo; top male walker; top male runner; top male cyclist and top male combo. Other categories include top team of walkers, top team of runners, top team of cyclists and top team of combos.
“It gives people an opportunity to get involved. We’re hopeful that we’re going to find some new friends in doing the event this way, people that wouldn’t normally come to a luncheon, or wouldn’t come to a daytime event. They can do this on their own time when it was convenient,” Frierson said.
As of Sept. 22, 38 individuals and four teams had registered to participate in this year’s event.
Individuals are also asked to follow the Foundation on Facebook (PinkRibbonRMC) and Instagram (PinkRibbon5kRMC and #RMCPinkRibbon5k).
“It’s little ways to get people to take pictures while they’re doing these activities and use our hashtag and post those on social media to share with people. We’re thinking of maybe doing like a scavenger hunt, where people will have to take pictures of certain things that we tell them to find and post it,” RMC Foundation Coordinator Eryn Radewitz said.
“One thing that we were thinking of is encouraging people to wear pink throughout the month of October and post a picture of themselves wearing pink. The person that wears pink the most days will get a little prize. So it’s just little things like that to keep people engaged in participating and excited,” she said.
Cheryl Walling and Crystal Fulmer, a mammographer and ultrasonographer at the RMC Breast Health Center, are co-chairpersons of the 46-member Pink Ribbon Committee that is overseeing preparations for the Virtual 5-K event.
All proceeds will benefit the RMC Foundation’s Pink Ribbon Fund, which benefits the RMC’s Breast Health Center and also helps cancer patients during treatment and with post-operative needs.
Prosthetic and mastectomy garments are among the items the Breast Health Center and Grove Park Pharmacy provide to patients.
Newly diagnosed breast cancer patients also receive a HOPE (hope, opportunity, promise and empowerment) bag. Intended to offer comfort to the patients, the pink bags include items such as a journal, a scarf and socks.
Early detection is still touted as the best protection against breast cancer, along with mammograms.
Fulmer said, “That’s what we tell all of our patients every day. We go by the American College of Radiology guidelines. They still recommend a mammogram at 40. Early detection is the best thing because sometimes we can find things on a mammogram that you may not even be able to feel when you’re doing a self-breast exam.”
RMC has two mammography units at the Breast Health Center and one on its mobile mammography van.
“We just put in our new 3-D unit. We took out our stereotactic unit, which was only available to do biopsies,” Fulmer said, noting that the nearly 7,000 exams are performed at RMC’s Breast Health Center each year, including ultrasounds and bone density and mammography exams.
“We have diagnosed a little over 100 patients for the past couple of years. It kind of fluctuates between 100 and 105 year,” Fulmer said, noting that the Breast Health Center is now open all day on Friday and has implemented Working Women Wednesdays, when the center is open until 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month.
Walling said, “It’s important to realize that breast cancer just doesn’t come in October,” noting that this year’s virtual event will be something the entire community can participate in.
“It was set up where we had already had two successful 5Ks. Then all you do is expand it to the community. It becomes community-wide. I signed up my husband, and my husband and I and our granddaughter are going to walk. She’s only a year old. So that’ll be a trip,” she said.
In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, $20 pink flamingos will also be on sale. Individuals can write messages of love, hope and remembrance for someone with breast cancer on the flamingos, which will line the RMC walking track.
Apparel to include jackets and t-shirts with themes from previous Pink Ribbon luncheons will also be on sale at the RMC Gift Shop during October, Radewitz said.
Radewitz added, “We really do appreciate sponsors every year. They help make up a big bulk of the income that we receive each year, especially since we are losing luncheon income. Being able to have the support of sponsors will help us to kind of balance out some of that loss.”
All sponsorship forms, payments, logos, in-kind items and information must be received by the foundation no later than Thursday, Oct. 8. Completed sponsorship forms and logos can be emailed to the foundation at foundation@regmed.com or delivered to the foundation office located in RMC’s main lobby.
For more information on the Pink Ribbon Virtual 5K, including how to participate in this year’s event, individuals can call the Foundation office at 803-395-2321.
