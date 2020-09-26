Going the extra mile: Pink Ribbon Committee replaces luncheon with virtual 5K event

“It was set up where we had already had two successful 5Ks. Then all you do is expand it to the community. It becomes community-wide. I signed up my husband, and my husband and I and our granddaughter are going to walk. She’s only a year old. So that’ll be a trip,” she said.

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, $20 pink flamingos will also be on sale. Individuals can write messages of love, hope and remembrance for someone with breast cancer on the flamingos, which will line the RMC walking track.

Apparel to include jackets and t-shirts with themes from previous Pink Ribbon luncheons will also be on sale at the RMC Gift Shop during October, Radewitz said.

Radewitz added, “We really do appreciate sponsors every year. They help make up a big bulk of the income that we receive each year, especially since we are losing luncheon income. Being able to have the support of sponsors will help us to kind of balance out some of that loss.”

All sponsorship forms, payments, logos, in-kind items and information must be received by the foundation no later than Thursday, Oct. 8. Completed sponsorship forms and logos can be emailed to the foundation at foundation@regmed.com or delivered to the foundation office located in RMC’s main lobby.

For more information on the Pink Ribbon Virtual 5K, including how to participate in this year’s event, individuals can call the Foundation office at 803-395-2321.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.