WASHINGTON — Sounding alarms about artificial intelligence has become a popular pastime in the ChatGPT era, taken up by high-profile figures as varied as industrialist Elon Musk, leftist intellectual Noam Chomsky and the 99-year-old retired statesman Henry Kissinger.

But it's the concerns of insiders in the AI research community that are attracting particular attention. A pioneering researcher and the so-called "Godfather of AI" Geoffrey Hinton quit his role at Google so he could more freely speak about the dangers of the technology he helped create.

Over his decades-long career, Hinton's pioneering work on deep learning and neural networks helped lay the foundation for much of the AI technology we see today.

There has been a spasm of AI introductions in recent months. San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed company behind ChatGPT, rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in March. Other tech giants have invested in competing tools — including Google's "Bard."

Some of the dangers of AI chatbots are "quite scary," Hinton told the BBC. "Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be."

In an interview with MIT Technology Review, Hinton also pointed to "bad actors" that may use AI in ways that could have detrimental impacts on society — such as manipulating elections or instigating violence.

Hinton, 75, says he retired from Google so that he could speak openly about the potential risks as someone who no longer works for the tech giant.

"I want to talk about AI safety issues without having to worry about how it interacts with Google's business," he told MIT Technology Review. "As long as I'm paid by Google, I can't do that."

Since announcing his departure, Hinton has maintained that Google has "acted very responsibly" regarding AI. He told MIT Technology Review that there's also "a lot of good things about Google" that he would want to talk about — but those comments would be "much more credible if I'm not at Google anymore."

Hinton declined further comment Tuesday but said he would talk more about it at a conference Wednesday.