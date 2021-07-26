Goats lend a hoof in SC forest restoration project

"The Spanish Nubians are a little less likely to get as close to people," he said, which they hope will prevent the issues they had last time with goats approaching and even clearing the fences around their work areas.

The Trees Coalition has also partnered with other neighborhoods to address issues with invasive species like kudzu and wisteria. In 2019, goats took care of the overgrowth at Adams Park in Beaumont Village Neighborhood.

The goats provide a natural solution for eliminating these plants instead of expensive machinery or pesticides.

"We had started three years ago using the goats for kudzu control. They did a great job the first year, so the second year, we had six different sites and kind of expanded what they're getting rid of, not just kudzu, but in here where we have a lot of English ivy, Elaeagnus, Chinese Parasols, trying to get some different species," Radziewicz said. "Last year was definitely a really good success for them here. We've seen a lot of areas that we'd never even been able to get to before so that was promising."

The goal of the Crystal Springs Ravine Project is to restore the 16-acre area as a healthy Piedmont Forest. Hammond said the restored ravine would be left in a natural state and about 100 native trees have been planted in the area so far.

"We're not trying to make a park, more like a nature preserve. We want just to make it a nice area where people can come and walk and enjoy it and enjoy the stream and make it a good part of the neighborhood," Hammond said.

