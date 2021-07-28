Go higher, and either does worse

Peter Landesman said, "Fourteenth- and 15th-century drawings are almost unheard-of. As a result, they generate jealous desire among dealers and curators. Museums in particular value rarity and pedigree more than attractiveness."

See if you can spot the rarity in today's deal from a 21st-century tournament. Also, what is the par contract, the best possible result for both sides?

South, with six losers, was slightly aggressive in bidding game, but he knew it could be laydown. East's double of four spades was speculative, but players often do that sort of thing in pairs events, especially if needing a good result to place. Also, here East was theoretically right because South had four losers. Although South could establish the diamond jack by leading twice toward his hand, the discard would serve no purpose.

However, West understandably led the club queen. But when declarer incorrectly ducked that, West shifted to the heart 10. Declarer ducked that too, so West went back to clubs, South capturing East's king with his ace. Declarer drew three rounds of trumps, West throwing hearts, and exited with the diamond two from hand. West went in with his nine and cashed the club jack: down one.

What was the unusual feature of the deal?