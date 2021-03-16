Go big at the border

WASHINGTON -- Both for humanitarian and political reasons, the Biden administration needs to get ahead of the developing situation at the southern border. The surge of would-be migrants is predictable, and the solution is clear: Just do the right things, and get children out of detention as soon as possible. And do it right now.

It should surprise no one that asylum seekers and others clamoring for entry into the United States would think they have a better chance of success now that racism, xenophobia and deliberate cruelty are no longer official U.S. policy. It is only logical that increased numbers would present themselves at the border or try to make their way into the country without permission.

It also should surprise no one that Republicans would react not with understanding but with political calculation. They know that immigration is an issue that riles up the GOP base and that also gets the attention of many independents -- it was, after all, the most consistent theme of former president Donald Trump's winning 2016 campaign. Republicans have already begun trying to paint the significant but hardly overwhelming border surge as a full-blown "crisis" that they hope will help them win House and Senate seats in 2022.