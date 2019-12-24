Dear Annie: As we enter the holiday season, I am unsure the etiquette around gift-giving. I know the old saying that it's better to give than to receive; however, as I age, I find myself giving and giving, and not receiving much of anything. Even a simple thank-you or a small sign of appreciation for my gifts is missing.
I would like to start to cut these people out of my holiday generosity, but then I feel that it may impact those around them. For instance, some are nieces and nephews and it may hurt my siblings. And neither my siblings nor my nieces and nephews recognize this generosity.
Is there a good way to end my cycle of unrecognized gift-giving? -- Underappreciated Giver
Dear Underappreciated Giver: You are correct that it's better to give than to receive, but that's because seeing the happiness our gifts cause should bring us mutual joy. It sounds like those receiving your gifts aren't sharing their joy, and that is hurting you.
There are plenty of families and organizations that are in need of support and resources throughout the holiday season, and I recommend you redirect your efforts to those who will appreciate your generosity. In lieu of presents to ungrateful family and friends, send a holiday card letting them know that you've decided to donate to an organization in their honor or name. If you'd still like to send something more, bake some holiday treats to pass along a little homemade love.
Dear Annie: My father was physically abusive to me when I was a child. When I was a teenager, he was distant and emotionally abusive.
As a result, I was extremely depressed for most of my life, with no sense of self-worth. I confronted him when I was an adult, and he tried to explain why he was that way, but he never apologized.
Now he is 93, lives in a nursing home and probably won't be alive much longer. I would like to get closure by telling him how much his behavior damaged my life, but I know it would hurt him at the end of his. Should I get the closure I have needed all my life, or should I keep it to myself to spare his feelings? -- Still Hurting
Dear Still Hurting: I am so sorry that you had to endure both physical and emotional abuse from the man who was supposed to be your hero. It is understandable that his actions affected your self-esteem. Through good therapy and a supportive network, I am hopeful that you can put the suffering in the past. Confronting your father will not necessarily bring you closure.
The real person you have to "confront" is the little child who was hurt. Tell her that your father's abuse had nothing to do with her. Nothing she did wrong. It had everything to do with her father and his troubles. Show her as much love and compassion as you possibly can, and, from there, you will be on the road to healing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.