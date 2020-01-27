A good book that arrived too late to be reviewed last year was "50 Great Puzzles on Declarer Play" by Ron Klinger (Weidenfeld & Nicolson).
On each right-hand page is a declarer-play problem. You are given the auction, at least the opening lead and occasionally the early play. After deciding what you would do, turn over to see if you are right.
These are deals taken from tournaments, not constructed. But note that the title is a considerable overbid. These problems are practical, of benefit to players seeking to improve. They are not the best plays of all time.
In this deal from the book, how should South plan the play in four hearts after West leads the club six, which is covered by the seven, 10 and king?
South's jump to three hearts was a superaccept. It promised four-card heart support and a maximum opening.
East did very well to guess that the lead was from a doubleton, not a singleton.
If declarer had immediately played a trump, West would have taken the trick and led his second club. East would have won and given his partner a club ruff. Then, after a diamond exit, declarer would have needed the spade finesse and gone down one.
Tina Zines (who, like Klinger, is from Australia) executed a dentist's coup. Before touching trumps, she played three rounds of diamonds, ruffing the last on the board. Then, after a heart to the ace, a club to the ace and a club ruff, West was endplayed. He had to lead away from the spade king or concede a ruff-and-sluff in diamonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.