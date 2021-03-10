Girlfriend needs more boundaries

DEAR HARRIETTE: My son's girlfriend is getting way too comfortable at our house. I like to make everyone feel warm and welcome in my home, but she has definitely crossed the line. She'll come over when he isn't even home from work yet and will watch TV loudly in the living room, help herself to whatever is in the fridge and talk on the phone.

She's a very sweet girl but I think that boundaries need to be established at some point. I've asked my son to talk to her about it. While he claims that he will, I know that conversation may never happen because he isn't confrontational. I don't want to create hostility by confronting her myself. How do I approach the situation and still maintain peace? -- Knock First

DEAR KNOCK FIRST: Talk to your son again. Express to him what you want the boundaries to be. Be crystal clear so that he understands what your expectations are. For example, if you do not want her to come over before he gets home from work, make that a rule. Go through your list of pet peeves, and make it clear to your son that they have to be addressed. Ask him if he intends to talk to her. Give him a deadline.