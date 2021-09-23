Girlfriend Is controlling my kids

Dear Annie: My girlfriend and I met about two years ago. She has two younger kids, ages 3 and 6. I have older kids, 15 and 16. She's a "helicopter parent" who wants to micromanage everything her kids do. Well, when it comes to my kids, she wants to scrutinize everything they do, too. She says she doesn't agree with my parenting and basically calls me a crappy parent when I don't do things her way. She also thinks that it is a requirement for my kids to speak to her, even if they are busy or having a bad day. She will text my kids and say mean things to them and even drag their mom into it.

My girlfriend has caused so many issues that my kids don't even want her around. I'm also a retired Army veteran with severe PTSD, and I rage when I'm mad. She wants to argue about who ate the last rice cake or took the last drink. It's one argument after another. What do I do? -- Confused From Indiana

Dear Confused: It's time for you to set some boundaries with your girlfriend. Micromanaging is one thing; insulting your kids via text, offending their mother and starting arguments over rice cakes are quite another.