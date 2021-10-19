Girlfriend changed her tune

She is constantly saying that she loves me and wants a future with me. And she reminds me that I'm better off being in a relationship with her now than I was before. That's true. I was really unhappy before and have never been so happy as I am now with her.

We previously talked about a future together and had plans. Now when I ask her about that future and when we should act on it, I'm ignored. I'm not sure where to go from here.

I've considered looking for someone else, but I've never been much for dating. And I continue to deal with depression. It's all really difficult to sort through.

I'm not sure where to go or what to do -- any thoughts? -- Missing My Girlfriend

Dear Missing: Where you go from here is up to you, especially because you are in a hurtful relationship right now. Your girlfriend is back with her husband and not with you. Next time she tells you that she loves you and wants a future, pay more attention to her actions and not her words.

For now, cut off communication with her while you are dealing with your own life. It is understandable that you are depressed when you thought you were in a relationship with a future. The good news is that once you realize and accept that she is not the one and that you will be better off without her, you can move on.

In moving on, continue your treatment for depression and try to see that the ball and chain of her lies are now gone and you are free to find someone who loves and accepts you. Set her free so your special someone can find you. She is out there just waiting for you to be done with your ex-girlfriend. You sound like a caring man, and I have no doubt you will find someone.

