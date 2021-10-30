Gilbert's lyric fits the deal

Suppose dummy holds K-Q-9-4 of spades, and sitting over it you have A-J-5. Declarer, in no-trump, leads low to the king. Which card would you play?

Sometimes the ace, when you cannot delay the return of a particular suit. Sometimes the five, when you want to mislead declarer about the lie of the suit. You hope he will waste a hand entry to lead a second spade toward the queen. But never the jack.

Today's deal was played at two tables in a Canadian tournament many years ago. The auction was the same at both tables. The first declarer won the club-queen lead in the dummy, played a diamond to his king and led a spade to the king and ace. East returned his remaining club, declarer ducking and winning the next round. Now a low spade to dummy's nine kept West off play and established nine tricks: two spades, two hearts, three diamonds and two clubs.

At the other table, the play began in identical fashion: club queen to the king, diamond to the king, spade to the king. But here Michael Passell (East) dropped his jack under the king!

Not unnaturally, declarer returned to hand with a diamond and led a spade to the queen. Passell pounced with the ace and returned his second club, establishing his partner's suit while West still had the spade 10 as an entry.