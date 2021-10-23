Gibbs victory at Kansas leaves Xfinity title wide open

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Ty Gibbs upset the field again, racing to his fourth Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday and stopping title contenders AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric from advancing to the championship round.

Gibbs passed reigning champion Cindric with 10 laps remaining at Kansas Speedway and the 19-year-old cruised to yet another victory in his part-time Joe Gibbs Racing ride. The grandson of the Hall of Fame team owner needed only to start the ARCA Series race later Saturday to clinch that championship.

He'll be full-time in the Xfinity Series next season, but for now, he's a roadblock for the championship contenders.

Cindric finished second and Allmendinger was third. A playoff driver has yet to win in this round of the playoffs, so all four spots in the championship finale are wide open next weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

A non-playoff driver again was a factor in the finish of playoff drivers. This time it was Sam Mayer, who triggered a crash that ruined the race for title contenders Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. Mayer and Gragson are teammates at JR Motorsports and Gragson entered Kansas two points above the cutline.