Gia has already been spayed and is looking for her forever home! The adoption fee includes age appropriate vaccinations and... View on PetFinder
Gia
Related to this story
Most Popular
Six females are accused of taking part in a June 11 riot at the Walmart Neighborhood Market store in Orangeburg.
The current 17-member Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees will be dissolved on Oct. 1 and a new 11-member board will be appointed under …
When 14-year-old Daniel Cheatham woke up the morning of Aug. 23, he knew something was wrong.
The City of Orangeburg has chosen a company to develop Railroad Corner.
A 43-year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to nine years in prison for crashing into an apartment on March 25, 2020.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
WATCH NOW: Chance meeting led to newest deputy; Orangeburg County sheriff recruited 11-year-old in RMC elevator
A chance meeting between an 11-year-old boy and Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell a decade ago resulted in hiring of one the newest deputies.
A 35-year-old Orangeburg man is serving an 8-year prison term for shooting a woman in the face.
A contracted security guard has pleaded guilty to stealing South Carolina State University football tickets.