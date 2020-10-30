GF wants beau to drop his bestie

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend and my best friend don't get along. They argue about anything we talk about. She says he doesn't respect our home, and she believes he says rude and obnoxious things. He's what I call a clown and just likes to make jokes and have fun. It's why we are friends. My girlfriend thinks he's a bad influence on me because I become a clown like him when he's around.

She told me she doesn't want him at our house anymore, and she thinks I should stop hanging out with him. I understand why she feels that way, but I can't drop a friend just because he's a bit immature? I can't change him; he is who he is. I've outgrown him, and I'm ready to settle down, but I don't know how to begin to end a lifelong friendship. -- Clown Buddies

DEAR CLOWN BUDDIES: You are in a classic situation that many couples face as they settle in to build a life together and, in turn, find the need to reposition some of their friendships. It is natural even as it is clearly awkward.