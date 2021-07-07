GF refuses to send nude photos

DEAR HARRIETTE: My girlfriend refuses to send me intimate pictures. We don't see each other much anymore because of school and our busy schedules, so I feel really neglected. I'm wondering if she even likes me anymore. I don't want to pressure her, but I'm curious as to why she wouldn't naturally want to send pictures. Do you think this is a sign of a bigger issue? -- Intimacy Issues

DEAR INTIMACY ISSUES: I'm sorry, but I agree 100% with your girlfriend. Too often, explicit photos shared between lovers end up in the wrong hands, and someone ends up paying a hefty price for the indiscretion. Even the most discreet recipient of said photos could have them in an unprotected space where someone else might access them.

Another reality check is that sometimes couples break up, and intimate photos get used as weapons. I know that's not what you want to hear, but I strongly caution you against pressuring her for photos. Let it be.

What you can do is talk more, video chat more and work harder on maintaining intimacy even at a distance. Get creative. You can work to establish excitement and closeness in your busy schedules. Just don't compromise your privacy as you do it.