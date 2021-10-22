GF irritating partner more often

DEAR HARRIETTE: Is it normal to find yourself becoming increasingly irritated by your significant other? My girlfriend gets on my nerves more than usual these days. What could be the reason? Could this be a sign that we need to break up? -- Always Annoyed

DEAR ALWAYS ANNOYED: Whenever you notice that you are pointing your finger at others a lot, it's a good time to pause and turn your attention toward yourself. Ask yourself: What is my role in this moment? What have I done to create the agitation and irritation that I am experiencing? What can I do to change it?

Focusing on yourself should help you to notice what is going on in your life that may be affecting your relationship. Are you under a lot of stress? Did anything occur between the two of you that upset you that hasn't been addressed?

Think about your interactions of late. What has been different? What have you observed about your significant other's life and stressors? What surrounding circumstances may have led to this heightened irritability?