GF argues over small details

DEAR HARRIETTE: I'm exhausted by my argumentative girlfriend. I genuinely believe that she likes to argue just for the sake of arguing. The other day, I told her my personal preference about a certain food, and she argued with me. Is this something that we could overcome? It's getting to a point where I feel that I just have to keep my personal preferences and opinions to myself. -- Always Arguing

DEAR ALWAYS ARGUING: Do you know the saying, "When people show you who they are, believe them?" Well! It is likely that if your girlfriend argues about everything now, she will continue. It is not healthy in a relationship to keep your opinions to yourself. The whole idea of being in a relationship is so that you can share your thoughts, ideas, hopes and dreams with another person. Shutting down will not work in the long run.

What you may want to do is some investigating. How did your girlfriend grow up? What was her family life like? Were there lots of arguments? Did arguing indicate engagement, even love? Your girlfriend may believe that her debating style is a sign of endearment, whereas you consider it annoying and agitating. Do your best to figure out why she argues incessantly. Once you have a good idea, you can approach her about it. Tell her what you have observed. Tell her how her constant arguing makes you feel. Ask her to tone it down.