Getting behind the wheel

Dear Annie: Your column is part of my morning ritual. I have three grandchildren, and they're all approaching the age where they'll be learning how to drive. Our adult children are now 48, 44 and 41. Some years ago, when they were learning how to drive, I came across John Violette's "Contract for Drivers," clipped it, and stowed it away. Unfortunately, it's very yellowed and illegible now. Would you be able to print it? -- Tutu from Hawaii

Dear Tutu: I am glad to print these wise words and implore teen drivers -- and all drivers, really -- to remember that they are operating a literal ton of steel, often at incredible speeds, and life can change in an instant. Be safe.

"Contract for Drivers"

By John Violette

It is understood and agreed that having a driver's license and driving a car are privileges. Any privilege has to be earned, and it must be earned on a continuing basis. This means that driving privileges may be revoked due to an infraction of the following rules:

1. Breaking the driving laws or abusing a motor vehicle can result in the loss of driving privileges, even if we learn about it from a source other than the police. You never know who may be observing you.