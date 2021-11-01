Getting a flu shot lessens stress on health care providers

Dear Doctors: Do I really have to get a flu shot this year? I'm still social distancing, wearing a mask and not attending indoor events. I got the shot last year, but then there wasn't any flu around at all. Anyway, I just got a booster for COVID-19, so I'm uneasy about getting the flu shot, too.

Dear Reader: We suspect you won't be surprised that our answer is yes, you absolutely should get your flu shot this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges everyone 6 months old and older to be vaccinated against the flu before the start of this year's season.

It's true that last year's flu season was a historically mild one. This was due in large part to widespread stay-at-home orders and the robust masking and social distancing that everyone practiced when they did venture out. Another contributing factor was that, due to the pandemic, people didn't visit their doctors and urgent care centers when they became ill. Many cases of the flu went undiagnosed. This left us with incomplete data about the actual scope of illness. Now, after 18 months of limited contact outside of their immediate households, people are once again venturing out. They're traveling, socializing, returning to workplaces and generally spending more time in public. This raises their risk of catching the flu, and also of passing it along to others.